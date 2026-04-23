Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $341.43 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422,930 shares of the cable giant's stock after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 5.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Comcast worth $341,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 46.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,706,330 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,059,053,000 after buying an additional 10,633,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,687,135 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,677,190,000 after buying an additional 7,917,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,970.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,394,728 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $221,028,000 after buying an additional 7,153,895 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,556,098 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105,867 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $178,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

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