Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 12,534 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,114 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $229,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $238.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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