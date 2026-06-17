Rothschild Wealth LLC Acquires 4,367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,102,863 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $58,712,878,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,602,893 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $31,569,189,000 after buying an additional 1,073,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,841,419 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,543,838,000 after buying an additional 1,132,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $18,093,665,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $371.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,466 shares of company stock worth $6,957,543 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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