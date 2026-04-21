Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 131,684 Shares of Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG - Free Report) by 520.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,967 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,684 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Neogen worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 183.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neogen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEOG

Neogen Trading Up 1.3%

NEOG stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Neogen Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen's product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

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