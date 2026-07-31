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Rovida Investment Management Ltd Makes New $10.06 Million Investment in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
H World Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Rovida Investment Management initiated a $10.06 million position in H World Group, purchasing 200,000 shares that represented 0.07% of the company and approximately 1.3% of Rovida’s portfolio.
  • Institutional investors own 46.41% of H World Group, with several funds increasing their stakes during recent quarters.
  • HTHT shares opened at $42.25, below the consensus analyst target of $61.20. Analysts’ overall rating is “Moderate Buy,” although some firms recently downgraded the stock to “Hold.”
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,058,000. H World Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Rovida Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rovida Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of H World Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in H World Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $42.25 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTHT

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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