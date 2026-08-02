Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 152,894 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,823 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 152,894 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $62,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Church & Dwight's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

More Church & Dwight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,994. This represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

View Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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