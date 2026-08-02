Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 360,427 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,905 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Mplx worth $65,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mplx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend support: MPLX reaffirmed its second-quarter 2026 cash distribution of $1.0765 per common unit, equivalent to $4.31 annualized. The payout is payable August 14 to unitholders of record August 7, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Will MPLX’s (MPLX) Affirmed Q2 2026 Payout Clarify Its Cash Flow and Capital Return Story?

MPLX reaffirmed its second-quarter 2026 cash distribution of $1.0765 per common unit, equivalent to $4.31 annualized. The payout is payable August 14 to unitholders of record August 7, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Long-term estimates improved: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.98 from $3.97, FY2027 to $4.28 from $4.26, and FY2028 to $4.61 from $4.52. The firm also increased estimates for several future quarters, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, suggesting expectations for gradual earnings growth. MPLX analyst earnings estimates

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.98 from $3.97, FY2027 to $4.28 from $4.26, and FY2028 to $4.61 from $4.52. The firm also increased estimates for several future quarters, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, suggesting expectations for gradual earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: New 52-week high: The distribution announcement helped push MPLX to a new 52-week high, indicating strong momentum and continued investor demand for its income profile. MPLX Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The distribution announcement helped push MPLX to a new 52-week high, indicating strong momentum and continued investor demand for its income profile. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview ahead: Investors are awaiting MPLX’s August 4 results for the quarter ended June 2026. The market is likely to scrutinize cash flow, operating metrics and distribution coverage in addition to headline revenue and earnings. MPLX LP Q2 Earnings Preview

Investors are awaiting MPLX’s August 4 results for the quarter ended June 2026. The market is likely to scrutinize cash flow, operating metrics and distribution coverage in addition to headline revenue and earnings. Negative Sentiment: Near-term estimate cut and valuation concerns: US Capital Advisors lowered its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.96 from $1.01, below the broader full-year consensus of $4.25 per share. Separately, Wolfe downgraded MPLX, citing reliance on management’s ability to meet targets, which could limit upside after the recent rally. MPLX downgraded at Wolfe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mplx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Mplx's payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

Further Reading

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