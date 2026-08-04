Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 296,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $476,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,959,000 after acquiring an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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