Royal Bank of Canada Buys 102,566 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Nordson worth $73,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,504,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $636,375,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,582,637 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $380,514,000 after buying an additional 92,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordson by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,016 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $214,227,000 after buying an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $204,769,000 after acquiring an additional 97,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

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Nordson Stock Up 0.9%

NDSN stock opened at $297.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.08 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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