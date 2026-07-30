Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,279 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,226 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Hilton Worldwide worth $315,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock worth $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 758,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock worth $303,173,000 after purchasing an additional 635,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after buying an additional 475,896 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 522.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,383,000 after buying an additional 445,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $352.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to , up from $8.79–$8.91, as management anticipates continued rate growth and increased travel demand tied to the 2026 World Cup. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.29 topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of topped the $2.27 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher franchise fees. Positive Sentiment: Hilton continues to target approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton continues to target approximately and expects full-year RevPAR growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the company’s capital-return and asset-light growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive.

Barclays raised its price target to $368 and kept an “overweight” rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $360 with an “outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained a “hold” rating, indicating analysts remain constructive but valuation-sensitive. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.28–$2.34 was below the $2.42 analyst consensus. The softer near-term outlook outweighed the full-year increase and prompted investor caution following the earnings release. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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