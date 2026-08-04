Royal Bank of Canada Buys 216,782 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535,764 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 216,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of CNH Industrial worth $38,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 136,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CNH Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: CNH reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.8 billion, slightly ahead of the $4.77 billion forecast. CNH Industrial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CNH reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.8 billion, slightly ahead of the $4.77 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was narrowed toward the high end: CNH now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46, compared with the prior consensus centered at $0.41. The company also maintained its expectation for roughly flat Agriculture sales, 5%–10% Construction sales growth and $200 million–$400 million of industrial free cash flow. CNH Industrial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CNH now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46, compared with the prior consensus centered at $0.41. The company also maintained its expectation for roughly flat Agriculture sales, 5%–10% Construction sales growth and $200 million–$400 million of industrial free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Construction demand and shareholder returns provided support: Construction revenue increased 12% to $866 million, and CNH returned approximately $200 million through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer inventory normalization and aging equipment fleets as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery.

Construction revenue increased 12% to $866 million, and CNH returned approximately $200 million through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer inventory normalization and aging equipment fleets as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized cost discipline, dealer-network consolidation, quality improvements and investment in future equipment and technology while the Agriculture segment remains near the bottom of its cycle. The stronger-than-expected report also helped lift shares of rival Deere, suggesting favorable read-through for agricultural-equipment stocks. CNH Industrial Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call emphasized cost discipline, dealer-network consolidation, quality improvements and investment in future equipment and technology while the Agriculture segment remains near the bottom of its cycle. The stronger-than-expected report also helped lift shares of rival Deere, suggesting favorable read-through for agricultural-equipment stocks. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation deteriorated: Reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted Industrial Activities EBIT margin declined to 4.0% from 5.6%, and quarterly industrial free cash flow dropped to $150 million from $451 million.

Reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted Industrial Activities EBIT margin declined to 4.0% from 5.6%, and quarterly industrial free cash flow dropped to $150 million from $451 million. Negative Sentiment: Market and cost pressures remain significant: Agriculture EBIT fell 35% as weak South American volumes, unfavorable product mix, tariffs, higher labor expenses and increased research and development spending offset revenue growth. Financial Services net income also declined 18%, while past-due receivables increased, particularly in South America.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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