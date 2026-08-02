Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,961 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,929 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of Medpace worth $59,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,510 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $2,106,035.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 638,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,373,989.46. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $577.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.61 and a 200-day moving average of $493.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $600.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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