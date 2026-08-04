Royal Bank of Canada Buys 42,111 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,647 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of United Airlines worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after buying an additional 1,060,371 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $170,888,000 after buying an additional 726,022 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $74,960,000 after buying an additional 720,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 222,955 shares in the company, valued at $26,861,618.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 30,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $3,634,637.76. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 371,583 shares in the company, valued at $44,857,499.76. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,552,943. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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