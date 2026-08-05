Royal Bank of Canada Buys 57,740 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,125 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of Amdocs worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 195.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.Amdocs's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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