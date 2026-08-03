Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,433 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,912 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of HubSpot worth $43,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker's stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 25,500 shares valued at $5,316,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.86.

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HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $237.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.63 and a 1 year high of $541.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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