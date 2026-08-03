Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.72% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $40,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock worth $384,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the company's stock worth $117,098,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $73.47 on Monday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $152.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.07.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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