Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 45,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.54% of Merit Medical Systems worth $63,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $76,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 745.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

MMSI opened at $85.01 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $418.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Merit Medical Systems's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.62 per share, with a total value of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $107.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research set a $114.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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