Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,067 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Samsara worth $39,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $231,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,449,703 shares of company stock valued at $147,811,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 372.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

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About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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