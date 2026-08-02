Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 375.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 157,687 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.77% of InterDigital worth $60,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 61.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting InterDigital

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly exceeded expectations: InterDigital reported adjusted earnings of $4.62 per share versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue of $260.2 million also surpassed forecasts. Results benefited from $103.7 million in catch-up revenue and the company’s first Streaming and Cloud Services agreement. InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

InterDigital reported adjusted earnings of $4.62 per share versus the $0.90 consensus estimate, while revenue of $260.2 million also surpassed forecasts. Results benefited from $103.7 million in catch-up revenue and the company’s first Streaming and Cloud Services agreement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook: Full-year revenue guidance increased to $775 million–$845 million, above the roughly $701 million analyst consensus. Full-year EPS guidance of $10.85–$12.81 is also above expectations, supporting the bullish reaction. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $154 million–$158 million is broadly in line with estimates. Is IDCC Stock a Buy After Strong Earnings and Higher Revenue Guidance?

Full-year revenue guidance increased to $775 million–$845 million, above the roughly $701 million analyst consensus. Full-year EPS guidance of $10.85–$12.81 is also above expectations, supporting the bullish reaction. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $154 million–$158 million is broadly in line with estimates. Positive Sentiment: Recurring and non-smartphone licensing are gaining traction: Annualized recurring revenue reached a record $625.7 million, up 13% year over year. InterDigital is pursuing royalty opportunities in streaming, cloud services, artificial intelligence, IoT, automotive and other connected technologies, potentially diversifying future growth. InterDigital Is Riding AI, Streaming and IoT Licensing Growth Trends

Annualized recurring revenue reached a record $625.7 million, up 13% year over year. InterDigital is pursuing royalty opportunities in streaming, cloud services, artificial intelligence, IoT, automotive and other connected technologies, potentially diversifying future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Growth remains uneven: Second-quarter revenue declined 13.4% year over year, and smartphone licensing revenue and earnings were lower than in the prior-year period. The Amazon agreement covers services and devices including Prime Video, but final terms are subject to binding arbitration.

Second-quarter revenue declined 13.4% year over year, and smartphone licensing revenue and earnings were lower than in the prior-year period. The Amazon agreement covers services and devices including Prime Video, but final terms are subject to binding arbitration. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and trading risks remain: Commentary has flagged IDCC as potentially overbought, while reported insider activity shows 43 sales and no purchases over the past six months. Investors also face legal and licensing-timing uncertainty despite the improved outlook. Top 3 Tech Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $144,406.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,996.80. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,159. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IDCC opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.66 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $270.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $3.72. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-12.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded InterDigital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDCC

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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