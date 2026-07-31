Royal Bank of Canada Has $129.18 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715,293 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of Omnicom Group worth $129,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,266 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.00.

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Omnicom Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target from $105 to $100, implying substantial upside. Wells Fargo also raised its target from $91 to $93 and reiterated an “overweight” rating. Benzinga analyst price target updates

Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating while lowering its price target from $105 to $100, implying substantial upside. Wells Fargo also raised its target from $91 to $93 and reiterated an “overweight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue exceeded expectations: Omnicom reported $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth benefiting significantly from the Interpublic acquisition. The company also raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook. Omnicom Q2 earnings report

Omnicom reported $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus estimate, with year-over-year growth benefiting significantly from the Interpublic acquisition. The company also raised its 2026 organic revenue-growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Synergy potential supports the longer-term story: Management highlighted expected benefits from integrating Interpublic, including opportunities for cost synergies and stronger client offerings. Omnicom earnings call and synergies

Omnicom Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of OMC opened at $79.59 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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