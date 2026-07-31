Royal Bank of Canada Has $133.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,972 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 255,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.47% of Tapestry worth $133,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.50.

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TPR stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.Tapestry's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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