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Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited $ASA

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
ASA Gold and Precious Metals logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada increased its ASA Gold and Precious Metals stake by 882.4% in the first quarter, holding 360,577 shares worth approximately $22.37 million, or 1.91% of the company.
  • Several other investment firms initiated or expanded positions in ASA, including WHI TRUST, GHP Investment Advisors, Group One Trading, Advisory Services Network and Kestra Advisory Services.
  • ASA shares opened at $54.80, with a 12-month range of $32.91 to $83.20. Weiss Ratings slightly downgraded the stock from “buy (b)” to “buy (b-),” while the overall analyst consensus remained “Buy.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA - Free Report) by 882.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,577 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 323,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.91% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of ASA opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ASA Gold and Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASA

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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