Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.10 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,290,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,668,743 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $675,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,127 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $387,090,000 after buying an additional 340,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,796 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $275,466,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $221,217,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $128.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $338.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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