Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.86 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,786 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Globe Life worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 879,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock worth $174,340,000 after acquiring an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,925,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Globe Life by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,734,000 after acquiring an additional 355,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,030,433.44. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. The trade was a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,174 shares of company stock worth $37,675,349. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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