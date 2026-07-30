Royal Bank of Canada Has $275.78 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Howmet Aerospace worth $275,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 85,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 501,353 shares of the company's stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 110,610 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 107.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.4%

HWM stock opened at $273.35 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $295.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average is $251.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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