Royal Bank of Canada Has $30.67 Million Stock Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,916 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 238,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Haleon worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Haleon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 11.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.12. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. Haleon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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