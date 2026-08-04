Royal Bank of Canada Has $33.27 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229,721 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 131,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.86% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $33,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.0%

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund is a closed‐end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DNP. The fund's primary objective is to provide high current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation by investing in income‐producing securities.

To pursue its objectives, DNP Select Income Fund allocates the majority of its assets to equity and equity‐related securities of energy infrastructure companies, with a particular focus on master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the midstream sector.

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