Royal Bank of Canada Has $35.46 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,773 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,646 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Bunge Global worth $35,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Bunge Global's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

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Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

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