Royal Bank of Canada Has $38.45 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,684 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Aercap worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aercap by 36.7% during the first quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Aercap by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 90,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Aercap by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 30,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aercap from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aercap

Aercap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 37.85%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.75 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here