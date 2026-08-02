Royal Bank of Canada Has $62.87 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 60,889 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of Insulet worth $62,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $300,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Insulet by 462.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,369 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $92,264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 283,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 712.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $66,907,000 after buying an additional 279,587 shares in the last quarter.

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Insulet Stock Down 0.2%

PODD stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Get Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Insulet research coverage started at UBS Group

UBS Group began research coverage of Insulet, potentially increasing institutional visibility and investor attention. However, the available report does not disclose UBS’s rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman class action announcement

The legal notices concern alleged violations of federal securities laws by Insulet and certain executives. The allegations have not been proven, and the financial impact of the litigation remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld securities lawsuit notice

Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Schall Brown & Schwartz, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm, and Glancy Prongay, publicized the pending class action. The notices generally cover investors who purchased Insulet securities between February 21 or May 21, 2025, and May 26, 2026, and allege investor losses related to disclosures involving defective Omnipod manufacturing controls. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of similar legal announcements may amplify concerns about potential damages, management accountability, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk, even though no judgment or settlement has been reported. Insulet investor alert from Schall Brown & Schwartz

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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