Royal Bank of Canada Has $68.60 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Ingersoll Rand worth $68,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Key Stories Impacting Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus, while revenue increased 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion, topping estimates of $1.96 billion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised: Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Ingersoll Rand Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises Revenue Guidance

Ingersoll Rand now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $8.0 billion to $8.1 billion, above the roughly $7.9 billion Wall Street forecast. Management also cited stronger orders, cash flow and continued acquisition momentum. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance remains strong but unchanged: The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reiterated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of about $3.57, above the prior analyst consensus near $3.48. The lack of an additional increase may limit the market’s response to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations remain risks: With Ingersoll Rand trading at a relatively high forward valuation, investors may require accelerating earnings growth. Consequently, the unchanged EPS forecast appears to be outweighing the revenue upgrade and quarterly beats today. Ingersoll Rand Slips as Revenue Outlook Rises but Earnings Forecast Is Steady

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:IR opened at $83.34 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.08%.The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.29%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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