Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 13,674.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,810 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 715,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Buenaventura Mining worth $25,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,509 shares of the mining company's stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,278,411 shares of the mining company's stock worth $19,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 2,318.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,036 shares of the mining company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 606,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 691.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 199,405 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Stock Up 5.8%

BVN opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 50.88% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $528.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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