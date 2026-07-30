Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 262,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Entergy worth $219,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Entergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported EPS of $1.03 , above the $1.01 analyst consensus in one estimate and the $0.94 Zacks consensus. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also ahead of expectations. Entergy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Improve Year Over Year

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported EPS of , above the $1.01 analyst consensus in one estimate and the $0.94 Zacks consensus. Revenue reached , also ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% rise in industrial volume , reinforcing the investment case that data centers and broader industrial growth can drive demand. Entergy Texas also received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant for reliability improvements. Entergy Reports $483 Million Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a , reinforcing the investment case that data centers and broader industrial growth can drive demand. Entergy Texas also received an approximately for reliability improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly in line with the approximately $4.40 analyst forecast. The unchanged outlook supports earnings visibility but did not provide a new catalyst. Entergy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management reaffirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , broadly in line with the approximately $4.40 analyst forecast. The unchanged outlook supports earnings visibility but did not provide a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier, while higher operating costs and interest expense weighed on results. Entergy also completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component, raising potential shareholder dilution and financing concerns. Entergy Reports Q2 Earnings, Strengthens Grid and Balance Sheet

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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