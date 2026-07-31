Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 537,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Barclays worth $109,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Trading Up 6.4%

BCS opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 22.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 233.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on BCS

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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