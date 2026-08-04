Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 20,201 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,062 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company's stock worth $2,196,382,000 after purchasing an additional 383,612 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,067,962 shares of the company's stock worth $264,458,000 after purchasing an additional 215,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,376,000 after purchasing an additional 167,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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