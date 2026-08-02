Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,726 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 629,461 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $66,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $3,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 597,205 shares of the bank's stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,045 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 410,173 shares during the period. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the bank's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a Buy rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Deutsche Bank AG Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting record profits and share buybacks . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Deutsche Bank earnings call shows record profits and buybacks

Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Neutral Sentiment: The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Deutsche Bank 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DB from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded from “Hold” to , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.74 from $3.79 and its FY2027 forecast to $4.27 from $4.29. The modest reductions suggest some caution about Deutsche Bank’s future earnings trajectory. Deutsche Bank analyst earnings estimates

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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