Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,234 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.82% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $301,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,384 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 597.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5%

TTWO stock opened at $246.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $265.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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