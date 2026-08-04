Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,882 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Tyler Technologies worth $37,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

TYL opened at $305.18 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $456.72.

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Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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