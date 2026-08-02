Royal Bank of Canada Sells 108,043 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,836 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 108,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of eBay worth $62,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 70.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 48.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. President Capital raised their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Arete Research lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $110.52.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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