Royal Bank of Canada Sells 14,789 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,895 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 14,789 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of SAP worth $120,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $629,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock worth $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $150,701,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,126.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker's stock worth $225,102,000 after purchasing an additional 773,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SAP by 1,582.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 817,295 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $198,529,000 after purchasing an additional 768,725 shares in the last quarter.

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SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27. SAP SE has a one year low of $144.97 and a one year high of $299.48. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. HSBC raised shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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