Royal Bank of Canada Sells 170,088 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 170,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Textron worth $30,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Textron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.45 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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