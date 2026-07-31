Royal Bank of Canada Sells 227,693 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,606 shares of the company's stock after selling 227,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $164,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.22.

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L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $262.68 and a twelve month high of $379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $298.23 and its 200 day moving average is $327.94. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Key L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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