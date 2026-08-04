Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,869 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,910 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 24,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.76% of Thor Industries worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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Thor Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $122.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.67%.The firm's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thor Industries

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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