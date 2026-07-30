Royal Bank of Canada Sells 27,928 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 27,928 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Motorola Solutions worth $237,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $983,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $672,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after purchasing an additional 257,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.4%

MSI stock opened at $434.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $411.32 and its 200 day moving average is $425.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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