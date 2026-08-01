Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,849 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,896 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sandisk worth $101,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,214.83 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,729.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,116.58. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Buy 5 AI Infrastructure Stocks as Big Tech’s Assure Lasting AI Frenzy

AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Why Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Sandisk’s Biggest Opportunity Yet

Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. SanDisk Q4 Earnings Options Outlook

Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Sandisk Stock Slides as Chinese Competition Rattles NAND Outlook

Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Negative Sentiment: The rapid reversal in memory stocks and recent forced selling have weakened sentiment, with Sandisk’s technical indicators reaching deeply oversold levels. That may attract bargain hunters, but it also highlights how sharply expectations and momentum have deteriorated. Is the Sandisk Stock Crash Over?

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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