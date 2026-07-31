Royal Bank of Canada Sells 416,156 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 416,156 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.54% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $158,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 91,001 shares during the period. Financial Planning Navigators CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,009,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report).

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