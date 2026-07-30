Royal Bank of Canada Sells 545,825 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 545,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Mondelez International worth $224,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 414,100 shares of the company's stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,522 shares of the company's stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mondelez International by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,006,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 101,066 shares of the company's stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Mondelez International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Reuters earnings report

Mondelez reported second-quarter revenue of $9.36 billion, ahead of the $9.21 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 exceeded expectations of approximately $0.67-$0.68. Revenue increased 4.1% year over year, supported by pricing, volume growth, and strength in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Mondelez Q2 results

The company raised its 2026 organic net revenue outlook to at least 2% growth, signaling continued confidence in demand despite consumer-spending concerns. Management also cited volume/mix growth, market-share gains, and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Benzinga analyst actions

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target from $68 to $70 and assigned an “outperform” rating; TD Cowen increased its target from $67 to $70 with a “buy” rating; and JPMorgan lifted its target from $70 to $72 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The upgrades reinforce bullish sentiment following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside.

Adjusted EPS was essentially flat year over year on a constant-currency basis, and the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 remains broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 analyst consensus. This limits the extent of the earnings upside. Negative Sentiment: A broader market sell-off tied to a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran, and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision could create headwinds for MDLZ despite its company-specific gains. Market update

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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