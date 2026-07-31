Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,813 shares of the company's stock after selling 201,420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $165,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Royal Caribbean earnings and outlook article

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Royal Caribbean 2026 forecast article

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Royal Caribbean growth drivers article

Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Royal Caribbean cruise pricing article

Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Royal Caribbean Q2 outlook article

Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs, roughly $23 billion of debt and heavy capital spending create downside risks if travel demand weakens. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $300 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying the current valuation already reflects much of the company’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley Royal Caribbean price target report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $322.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $327.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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