Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.86% of OneSpaWorld worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,211 shares of the company's stock worth $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,525,357 shares of the company's stock worth $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,052 shares of the company's stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,335,346 shares of the company's stock worth $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $259,035.00. Following the sale, the director owned 137,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $520,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.91.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $261.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. OneSpaWorld's payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSW shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSW

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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