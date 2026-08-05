Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,383 shares of the company's stock after selling 372,046 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 95,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $6,613,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,248 shares of the company's stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $23,942,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,812.07. This trade represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $7,303,060.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 282,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,238,646.60. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

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